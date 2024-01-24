The rain which began to fall around Israel on Tuesday afternoon will continue at least until early next week, forecasters predict.

By Wednesday morning, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) had risen 3.5 centimeters since Monday, placing it 1.955 meters above the lower red line, and 2.245 meters below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.

On Wednesday, temperatures will drop and there will be local rainfall in northern and central Israel. There is a chance of flooding near the Dead Sea, and snow is expected to fall on Mount Hermon.

Thursday will see continued rainfall in northern and central Israel. Over the course of the day, the rain will increase and there is a chance of flooding along the coastlines and in the Judean Desert, Dead Sea, and Negev streams.

Friday will see rain and storms in northern and central Israel, and local rainfall in the northern Negev. There is a chance of flooding in locations prone to it. Temperatures will drop again, reaching below seasonal average.

Saturday will see rainfall throughout Israel, and the snowfall on Mount Hermon will increase. In southern Israel, there will be local rainfall and temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.