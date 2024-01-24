This season begins the long and arduous task of choosing not just a leader but a philosophy that defines the future of America.

So far, the choice of the majority of the people who have had the opportunity to express themselves is to give Donald Trump another four years in the White House, and I wholeheartedly agree.

Just think, if the Democrats led by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Nancy Pelosi had played fair and done things in an upstanding fashion, we would be in the final year of Trump’s second term.

But the Democrats chose to go after Mr. Trump in an underhanded and even illegal way and this is the result. Had Trump been allowed to win a second term in office, he would have undoubtedly gotten immigration under control, the U.S. would be energy independent, and we would not be spending billions shipping missiles to Ukraine.

And who knows, maybe Putin would not have started a protracted war with Ukraine that has already killed close to one million people. And quite possibly by now Israel would have signed a peace deal with Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries and Hamas would never have committed the October 7th atrocities because their financial backers—the Qataris—might not have allowed it.

But all this is just speculation.

So, while you might not agree, right now we are currently on track for a second Trump term after a four-year delay by the most inept, bumbling, unprofessional administration in American history. Well-known pollster, Frank Luntz, an accurate prognosticator of numerous elections, was asked last week if he had $150,000 to bet on who would be the next president, who would he pick? Luntz thought for a moment and then uttered one word: Trump.

He followed that up by saying it is now extremely clear that Trump is a survivor, and there is something extremely unique about his ability to endure politically. It is true that few people, if any, would have the emotional or even the physical stamina to deal with the deluge his enemies have thrown at him in the effort to neutralize him, discourage him, and just bring him down.

It seems that the Democratic Party establishment is petrified at the thought of a second term for Trump. And why is that the case if a Trump victory is the ultimate outcome in a free and fair election? It is likely because Trump’s enemies have been relentlessly launching attacks against him in the hope of destroying his candidacy, yet their efforts have failed, and are likely to continue failing as we head toward the national election.

This essay is being written for and will be read first by our target readership in New York, New Jersey, South Florida, and thanks to Arutz Sheva, in English-speaking countries and Israel as well.

Over the last eight years, these editorial comments have on occasion been taken to task because of what frequently sounds like uncompromising support for Mr. Trump. But the fact is I am not a mindless Trumper who unquestionably supports him.

On the other side of the equation, what I am really dealing with is a good number of people who mindlessly oppose Mr. Trump without any regard to what is at stake in the upcoming election. Four years ago, there was some understandable discomfort with Trump, mostly because he was to some extent and still is a political outsider.

One local critic consistently vocalizes his objections to Trump by repeatedly saying that his problem with Trump is that he is a “Narcissist.” That being said, it is important to analyze what people mean when they say Trump is a Narcissist.

Essentially what that means is that Trump thinks very highly of himself, needs excessive amounts of admiration, and he believes that others are inferior to him.

While some of that might be true to a certain extent and should be toned down if he is going to broaden his support, one thing that is true is that Trump has been a successful businessman, and at this stage of his life, he did not need any of this. He has been indicted in four separate criminal cases with 91 counts that include 44 federal charges and 47 state charges, all of them felonies. Trump has denied wrongdoing in each case. But all these so-called “charges” would suddenly disappear (as in Netanyahu's trial) if Trump dropped out of the race for President.

It is not believable that the Democratic Party leadership is concerned about what the future of this country will be like if there is another Trump administration in the White House.

What keeps the Democrats up at night is the thought of new leadership in the Department of Justice who will finally prosecute them for the myriad crimes they have committed, mainly in their effort to undermine and stop Trump.

Some media pundits will characterize a DOJ crackdown as an effort by Trump to get even with his political enemies, but that would be missing the point. While it would be a pity to waste time on such matters, what would you do under the circumstances?

Last week, Joe Biden compared Trump to Hitler, an evil person with dictatorial instincts. The only positive thing about those remarks is that they were most likely written for Biden to recite by someone who takes direction from Barack Obama.

For someone in the White House chain of command to mention Trump and Hitler in the same sentence is appalling, but it just means they are concerned about how the Jews are going to vote.

-I don’t want to go off on too much of a tangent, but a Trump White House ensures the expansion of the Abraham Accords, which means Saudi Arabia and Israel slowly but surely will get closer to cooperating with one another.

-That also means the likelihood of waving goodbye to a two-state solution in any shape or form.

The fact is that the idea of a two-state solution is already a far-gone conclusion that will never materialize. The idea comes from the same place as the idea of a “sanctuary city,” which sounds caring and beautiful on paper, but in reality, is a nightmare for places like New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

Except for the damage that it has done to the country, Joe Biden’s term in office will be recorded as a blip on the radar screen of American history.

Democrats like Biden, Obama, and Clinton have already cashed in on their political careers and are today worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

One of the questions that will have to be answered by the next Republican administration is where Joe Biden, a fifty-year civil servant, acquired such a vast fortune that allows his family to live so lavishly. We know that much of it came from China, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. The question is, what were they being paid for?

Despite all of the accusations and the unprecedented indictment of a former president, the cases against Trump are slowly falling apart. In fact, a recent poll showed that even if he was convicted of any of the charges, his supporters would still vote for him.

Jews in America need Trump for Israel if for no other reason. Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York will always support Israel, but are drowned out in today's Democrat party. They still will have to support the creation of a Palestinian state which as we now know means the destruction of Israel.

Right now, Biden is under blistering pressure to get Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to stop the war in Gaza and pull all his forces out. Israel is committed to wiping out the terrorist threat of Hamas. That aim does not sit well with Biden’s left-wing constituency that is growing in both numbers and radicalism.

How does Joe Biden attract votes from the pro-Hamas extremists while he continues to support Israel’s war effort? The answer is that he will have no choice but to turn on Israel and tha man he calls his great friend, Bibi.

The right response to this radical dilemma is Donald Trump.

If you despise the idea of another Trump term, take solace in the fact that it will only be four years, which means that his selection of a vice president may be extremely important. And there is good young talent out there like Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and a few others—people who can be future presidents.

To my friends who tell me that they dislike Donald Trump because of his character more than anything else, I ask them about the person in whatever store they go to for a cup of coffee or for lunch in the course of the day. What do they know about their character? How do they treat their spouse, their children; do they file their taxes in a timely, honest fashion?

I mean do you really care about those things? As long as the coffee and the soup are hot and the food is tasty, why do those other things matter?

That’s Donald Trump. Good coffee.

Larry Gordon is editor in chief of The Five Towns Jewish Times, 5TJT.com