British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to Israel on Wednesday where he is expected to raise concerns over the high number of Palestinian Arabs killed and push for a "sustainable" ceasefire in the Gaza war, Reuters reported.

Cameron's trip to Israel will be the second one since assuming the position of Foreign Secretary. He previously visited Israel in November.

The stop in Israel is part of a Middle East trip by Cameron, who will also visit Qatar and Turkey. This is his third to the Middle East in just over two months.

During the visit, he will advocate for a pathway out of the war involving the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas, with the Palestinian Authority taking over the running of the enclave, and an end to rocket attacks on Israel.

In Israel, Cameron will tell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more should be "done, more quickly to significantly increase the flow of life-saving aid into Gaza" and he will raise "concerns over the high number of civilian casualties", according to a foreign office statement.

"No one wants to see this conflict go on a moment longer than necessary," Cameron said. "An immediate pause is now necessary to get aid in and hostages out. The situation is desperate."

Cameron is also expected to urge Israel to open more crossing points to allow aid deliveries into Gaza, including the Israeli port at Ashdod and the Kerem Shalom crossing, and that water, fuel and electricity must be restored to Gaza.

He is also expected to meet Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and highlight Britain's long-term support for a peace deal establishing a Palestinian state, the foreign office said.

Cameron’s trip comes as indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a possible hostage release deal continue.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Israel and Hamas broadly agree in principle that an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian Arab prisoners could take place during a month-long ceasefire.

The sources added, however, that the framework plan is being held up by the two sides' differences over how to bring a permanent end to the Gaza war.

One offer by Israel is to end the war if Hamas removes six senior leaders from Gaza, including the group’s top two leaders, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, one source told Reuters, adding Hamas "absolutely" rejected the proposal.

On Monday, Axios reported that Israel has given Hamas a proposal, through Qatari and Egyptian mediators, that includes up to two months of a pause in the fighting as part of a multi-phase deal that would include the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Israeli officials said they are waiting for a response from Hamas but stressed they are cautiously optimistic about the ability to make progress in the coming days.

Later, CNN reported that Israel has proposed that Hamas senior leaders could leave Gaza as part of a broader ceasefire agreement.

According to the report, Israel’s suggestion was discussed as part of broader ceasefire negotiations at least twice in recent weeks. However, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani said that the Israeli idea “would never work”.