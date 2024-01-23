פעילות לוחמי גדוד 12 שחשפו פיר מנהרה דובר צה"ל

Troops from the 7th Brigade and the Yahalom Unit operated in a strategic and central terrorist stronghold in Khan Yunis. The stronghold was established by Hamas in the heart of a residential neighborhood, adjacent to two local schools.

As the forces advanced in the area, terrorist cells opened fire with light weapons and RPGs in an attempt to prevent the forces from entering. The terrorists also detonated the tunnel shafts in an attempt to prevent the forces’ entrance to the underground network.

The forces fought battles with many terrorists, responding with fire, killing the terrorists at short range with machine gun fire, mortar shells, and aerial support.

The troops, along with Yahalom forces, located numerous tunnel shafts which led to a long tunnel route with a lab and a lathe for manufacturing rockets underground, the biggest lathe discovered so far in the southern Gaza Strip.

The underground tunnel route was scanned, investigated, and destroyed after the investigation. This activity is part of the effort to destroy the weapons and rocket production capabilities of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל