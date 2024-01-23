Israeli actress Adi Arad spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News from the Knesset, on the work she and other women in the media are doing for the benefit of the female hostages in Gaza.

“I am joined by influencers and women from the media and we are supporting the families of the hostages, women hostages, because they are being raped every single day. We are standing here and they are being raped. They could be pregnant right now. We have to help them. We have to bring them back home now. There is no time. The whole world has to help us," Arad stated.

Arad said in anger, “Me Too!, unless you're a Jew. Why? Why if it's in Ukraine or Africa, it's okay? Why are you not screaming? Where the hell are you, world? Wake up! There are 136 people dying right now in Gaza. We have to help them, and the world has to shout. If it was your mother or your sister or your brother or your father, you would be shouting like hell. Why are you not shouting right now? Because we're Jewish? Why?”

Arad says that everyone is silent because “the world is a hypocrite. I don't know, I don't know why they're being silent. The time is gone, they have to come back right now!”

She states that this might be because “it's simply antisemitism. It's comfortable for them that Israel will be destroyed. I don't know; I really don't know. I just want the hostages to come back home and we'll take care of them. I don't know if all of them are alive, but if someone is alive, we have to help them. Even if one of them is alive, we have to bring them home.”

Arad expressed her disappointment with Jewish actresses, “Where is Natalie Portman? I'm calling you, where are you? Where is Julia Garner, the star of Netflix? Why are you not saying anything? You can use your Instagram, your Facebook, to tell the world that's still asking if it really happened. Did the 7th of October, the second Holocaust that happened to Israel, really happen? The world is still investigating if it really happened or not. We have to prove that people are being raped, killed, beheaded, children, women, men, and the elderly.”

Adar concluded with a call, “Where the hell are you? Please say their name. Say Eden. Say Liri. Say Shiri. Say Arbel. Say Amit. Say Oded. Say Or. Say Omer. They are human beings like you.”