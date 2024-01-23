Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Minister Benny Gantz gave a joint statement before the War Cabinet meeting in Ramat Korazim with local leaders from northern Israel and spoke about the disaster in Gaza which claimed the lives of 21 IDF reservists.

The Prime Minister opened the statements: "Yesterday was one of the most difficult days since the war began. We lost 24 of the best of our heroic boys who fell protecting the motherland. Together with the citizens of Israel, I mourn each one of them. I embrace the families, whose world has changed forever. We send from here a prayer for the wounded. The IDF is thoroughly investigating the disaster, we must learn lessons and do everything for our soldiers' well-being.

We are in the midst of a war that none are more just than it. This war has great achievements, including today with the completion of the surrounding of Khan Yunis, but there are also heavy prices. We bow our heads in memory of our fallen, but we aren't for a moment stopping to push toward the goal that has no alternative - obtaining total victory. Together we will fight - together we will win," the Prime Minister declared.

Minister Gallant added: "The difficult news that we received yesterday, about the deaths of 24 of our soldiers, the best of our boys, from around the country, from the north and from the south, from all places, is a difficult blow. We express deep sorrow and mourning for the mourning of the families.

"At this moment, we continue in the fallen's spirit, to complete the mission and to do all that is needed. Our forces are working deep in enemy territory. In Khan Yunis soldiers from the Paratroopers, 7th, and Givati Brigades are all over the south. We have our eyes on all that is going on in the north. Hezbollah continues to taunt. I just held a situational assessment on this issue. We are prepared. We don't want war, but we are ready for every situation that can develop in the north. I embrace the bereaved families from my heart and express deep sorrow for the death of the soldiers," Gallant stated.

Minister Gantz also discussed the tragedy in Gaza: "On behalf of all of Israel to express our condolences, the condolences of all parts of society, to the families who lost the this dearest to them, throughout the war in all situations, and of course in the past painful day. These were reservists who left everything and reported for duty to defend the State of Israel and the Zionist vision, no less. That's how we will remember all of the fallen who were taken yesterday during the disaster."

Gantz continued: "Berry Sakharof sings: 'A broken heart is a whole heart.' This morning everyone's hearts are broken for the fallen and their families. And all of our hearts are whole with the important mission for which they fell and which remains before us to be accomplished: to ensure the peace of the State of Israel, the well-being of our children, and our future in this place. We will do it together. We will do everything in unity. I wish to send support to the bereaved families, knowing that we must continue. I do not doubt that when they went on their mission yesterday they wanted us to continue, that is what we'll do."