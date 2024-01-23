Yedioth Ahronoth's military commentator, Yossi Yehoshua, says that the major disaster in Gaza, in which 21 reservists were killed, was not the result of a lack of safety, but was a significantly difficult result of combat.

"The first question that arose after the incident occurred, is why not attack those buildings from the air. We will explain: Exposing buildings is a job for the Engineers Corps, for the D9 for one-story buildings or explosive charges in other cases. The bulldozers were damaged in the war following the destruction of the buildings, especially when they were operating on multi-story buildings. So the IDF decided to change tactics on some floors and use more effective charges, but also more dangerous," Yehoshua wrote in an article he published.

He added that "destruction from the air is possible and is used in some places, but it is not always complete. It is very expensive and takes resources from other places that need them. If we bomb all the buildings in the area from the air until they are destroyed, there will be no weapons left to attack terrorists, while the forces are maneuvering, and certainly not in the northern region. This is true for the Israeli Air Force, but also for any other country."

He believes that the questions that will be asked in the investigation of this incident will be different and will question whether Hamas learned the IDF's methods of operation and whether it was necessary to have a significant number of soldiers assembled in one location.

He also commented on the claims that the IDF is "dawdling" in the war in Gaza. "We must understand that the reality is different – the IDF launched an extensive divisional attack yesterday in Khan Yunis against other areas, and the fighting there is progressing as planned and is bringing good results. There is no connection between the events, and the pressure on Khan Yunis is necessary to dismantle the Hamas brigades and to pressure its leaders, which could also lead to a new hostage deal."

"We all woke up this morning to the news of a major disaster. The Israeli public rightly grieves the death of 21 heroes who fought to return the residents of the Gaza area to their homes. But exactly in such an event, which is important for the IDF to learn from, the arrows should be directed at the right questions and not at distractions," he concluded.