Over the past day, IDF troops carried out an extensive operation during which they encircled Khan Yunis and deepened the operation in the area. The area is a significant stronghold of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade.

IDF ground troops engaged in close-quarters combat directed IAF strikes, and used intelligence to coordinate fire, resulting in the elimination of dozens of terrorists.

The IDF targeted terrorist cells carrying RPGs near the troops, those launching anti-tank missiles, and terror operatives who had rigged compounds with explosives.

Ready-to-launch rockets, military compounds, shafts, and numerous weapons were located during the activity.