Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his deep sorrow for the deaths of twenty-one IDF soldiers in the disaster in southern Gaza.

"Yesterday, we experienced one of the most painful days since the war broke out. I strengthen the dear families of the heroic soldiers who fell on the battlefield. I know that for these families, their lives have changed forever," Netanyahu stated.

"I ache for our heroic fallen soldiers. I embrace the families at their time of grief, and we all pray for the recovery of the wounded," the Prime Minister added.

"The IDF has begun investigating the disaster. We must learn from it and do anything possible to protect the lives of our soldiers. In the name of our heroes, and for the sake of our lives, we will not stop fighting until total victory," he concluded.