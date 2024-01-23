President of Israel Isaac Herzog released a message on Tuesday morning regarding the disaster in Gaza in which 21 IDF reservists were killed.

"An unbearably difficult morning, during which more names of the best of our boys - a silver platter in every sense - are added to the list of heroism, in a war which is more just that any," the President wrote.

"Behind every name, there is a family whose world was destroyed in a moment, a family that we adopt to our heart with sorrow and pain, and at the same time with pride - for the heroism of this generation, for the duty and the comradery, for the determination and the love for nation and country," he added.

"The fighting in Gaza takes place in a very challenging area, we send support to the IDF troops and security forces who are working with endless determination to obtain the war's objectives. On behalf of the entire nation, I send condolences to the families and pray for the recovery of the wounded. Even on this difficult morning, we are strong and remember that together we will be victorious," the President concluded.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich lamented: “We received heartbreaking news this morning. My most heartfelt condolences to the families of the heroes. All of Israel embraces you with a broken and aching heart. It is our responsibility to make sure they did not die in vain.

“These heroes were the pillar of fire before the camp that showed us the way to continue the just war of the nation of Israel until we defeat evil and cut down the darkness. May their memories be blessed.”

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman expressed his sorrow for the soldiers killed in a building collapse in Gaza: "We bow our heads and salute the heroic soldiers who risked their lives protecting our birthright. My condolences to the families of the fallen and a speedy recovery to the wounded. May their memories be blessed."

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter commented on the disaster: "There are dates that painfully repeat themselves. Yesterday, January 21, 2024, twenty-one IDF soldiers were killed by an uncontrolled explosion of demolition charges they had planted to destroy buildings and establish a security belt for the Gaza region. Most of them were reservists, who left whole families shocked and grieving.

"On January 21, 1995, twenty-two soldiers were murdered by suicide bombers who began in Gaza and traveled to Beit Lid junction. The great pain will not stop our soldiers in Gaza until they have achieved the goals of the war and recovered the hostages. Our hearts are with the families, and we pray for the recovery of the wounded. Am Yisrael Chai - the nation of Israel is alive."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir lamented: "This is a tragic and painful morning, our hearts are broken and shattered. I send condolences and an embrace to the families. Now more than ever, it Is clear that the war must not be stopped, and that the fighting must not be reduced. We must continue to defeat and destroy the Nazi enemy in Gaza with all our strength The blood of hundreds of our best sons and soldiers was not shed in vain. May we be worthy of it, and fulfill their last will, written in blood - the collapse of Hamas and the recovery of the hostages. May their memories be blessed."

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana stated: "This is a very painful morning for the nation of Israel, with news that cuts the heart in half, the fall of many of our brave soldiers, heroes of Israel, in their mission to defend our birthright.

"In the name of the Knesset, I send most heartfelt consolations to the families of the fallen. Each of them was a world of families, hopes, and dreams that were cut down prematurely. We all pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded, body and soul. For the fallen, for the wounded, for them all - we must continue to stand together, shoulder to shoulder, side by side."

Minister Benny Gantz lamented: "This is a painful morning for all of Israel, with the news of the terrible disaster that took place yesterday in southern Gaza.

"I support and send most heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. On this painful morning, we must be united, and remember the high price we must pay for our most just war and the lofty goals for which our heroes have fallen - to protect our future, to recover our children, and to ensure our victory. Specifically today, we support all IDF soldiers and commanders. We are all behind them."