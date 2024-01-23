US President Joe Biden is maintaining an “open mind” about what form a two-state solution with Israel would ultimately take, the White House said on Monday, according to CNN.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the President understands “the need for some flexibility" when it comes to the format of an independent Palestinian state.

Kirby added the US President is “under no illusions that how difficult it's going to be to get there, particularly with this conflict going on in Gaza.”

He said the administration would continue conversations with the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority “in the hopes that more progress can be made.”

Kirby’s comments follow reports that Netanyahu told Biden in a phone conversation this past Friday that he is not ruling out the creation of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu's office responded to the report in a rare statement made on Shabbat which said, "In his conversation with President Biden, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated his policy that after Hamas is destroyed Israel must retain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, a requirement that contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty."