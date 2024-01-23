The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, along with IDF units specializing in the same fields, continued the wide-ranging search for remains of victims of the October 7th massacre.

The search was carried out in the towns and fields surrounding the Gaza Strip, with the use of specially trained working dogs and careful mapping of each sector searched to ensure that no stone is left unturned.

As part of the search, the IDU was joined by Melissa from Texas, a former USAF dog handler who came to volunteer with the organization. She contributed a specially trained dog that has been taught to search for human bones, as well as her own extensive experience in searching with working dogs.

The IDU said in a statement: “Neither our volunteers nor our dogs are giving up. We are determined to complete our task, with as much patience and time as necessary. We all share the pain of the missing and the hostages.”