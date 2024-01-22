חשיפת משגרים ומתקני אימונים צילום: דובר צה"ל

The soldiers of the 401st Brigade, operating under the 162nd Division, have been striking military targets in the Daraj Tuffah area, in the northern Gaza Strip, in recent days.

The soldiers conducted a targeted raid on the Hamas' Al-Jabari outpost in the northern Gaza Strip, which is one of the major training grounds for terrorist operatives. During the operation, the soldiers located a facility for training in underground tunnels, an assault course for training terrorists, a swimming pool where the terrorists trained for maritime raids, a simulator for mortar and weapons fire against IDF soldiers, and offices belonging to the commanders of the post. All structures were dismantled by the soldiers.

חשיפת מפקדות חמאס במוצב ג'עברי צילום: דובר צה"ל

In the area of the outpost, a tunnel shaft connected to a 2-kilometer-long offensive tunnel belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization was located. The tunnel was destroyed by the brigade's soldiers.

Additionally, the soldiers of the combat team operated in an area from which rocket fire was identified this week toward Israeli communities in southern Israel. During the targeted raids in the area, the brigade's soldiers located a rocket launcher compound. One of the launchers was found near an operational shaft from which two armed terrorists, who planned to shoot anti-tank fire at IDF troops, emerged and were eliminated by the soldiers. The soldiers also found an anti-aircraft missile launch site that was ready for launch. After locating the launchers and conducting combat in the area, the forces destroyed all the launch sites.