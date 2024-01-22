The IDF has cleared for publication three officers fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip:

Major David Nati Alfasi, 27 from Be'er Sheva, a deputy battalion commander in the 202nd Battalion of the Paratrooper Brigade, Major Ilay Levy, 24 from Tel Aviv, a company commander in the 202nd Battalion of the Paratrooper Brigade, Captian Eyal Mevorach Twito, 22 from Beit Gamliel, a platoon commander in the 202nd Battalion of the Paratrooper Brigade.

The three were killed when an anti-tank missile struck the building where they were standing during an IDF offensive in western Khan Yunis on Monday afternoon.

Eyal Mevorach Twito will be laid to rest on Monday at 10:00 p.m. in Yavne.

In the battle during which the three officers fell an additional soldier from the 202nd Battalion was severely wounded.

In addition, two soldiers from the 603rd Engineering Battalion of the Sa'ar Hagolan (7th) Brigade, were seriously wounded in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.