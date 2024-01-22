The IDF's 98th Division launched an extensive offensive on western Khan Yunis on Monday with the Commando, 7th, Givati, and Paratrooper Brigades, eliminating 50 terrorists since the morning.

The forces are currently surrounding the "refugee" camp in the area and have begun advancing in it, operating against Hamas targets in the area, including military command and control bases.

Before the ground offensive in the region, the Air Force conducted widespread attacks.

The area constitutes the center of Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade, which is considered Yahyah Sinwar and Mohammed Deif's home brigade.

It is estimated that the operations in the area will continue for several days until Hamas's local framework is dismantled.

Since the morning, Arabic media outlets have been reporting "dozens of casualties" in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis. Later in the day, droves of Palestinians left the city, heading toward Rafah.