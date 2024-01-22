An individual dressed in an IDF uniform traveling by train from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv on Monday morning confronted passengers who wanted to pray morning prayers.

One of the passengers, who filmed the individual talking rudely to the passengers, wrote on social media: "I wrapped tefillin on the train, an older soldier came and asked if I was having a prayer service, I said yes and there is a regular prayer service here. He began to yell that he would make sure that we would not be able to do it and he would kick us out."

The assailant can be heard shouting harsh words, including: "I say you won't pray, go to a synagogue, let the parasites wear uniforms, this isn't a synagogue."