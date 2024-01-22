Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opened his party meeting with a comment on the possibility of a prisoner exchange deal.

“The hostages are our brothers and we have a moral responsibility to recover them, but we have another responsibility to all the citizens of Israel, all 10 million people living here, to ensure that they not be kidnapped or murdered.”

“For that reason, the first thing we must do is defeat and destroy Hamas for good, to go all the way and collapse Hamas, and to recover the hostages.”

“The boundaries set by the smaller Cabinet are becoming blurred. They are not keeping their word any longer. Without the war, there will be no government.”

Responding to a question from Arutz Sheva - Israel National News regarding whether it would be right to agree with the opposition's calls for elections, he answered: “Going two elections is irresponsible and incorrect. We need to let the IDF win. We can make a reckoning later.”

He also criticized the Cabinet decision to approve the transfer of Palestinian Authority funds to Norway. “Transferring funds to an authority that supports terrorism is a mistake.”