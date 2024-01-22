X (formerly Twitter) chairman Elon Musk on Monday visited the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp.

The visit comes amid Musk's participation in a symposium organized by the European Jewish Association in Krakow with senior political figures from 25 European countries to discuss and find solutions to the astronomical rises in antisemitism affecting Europe since October 7th Hamas.

The other participants of the conference will visit the site of the concentration camp where they will hold a memorial ceremony on Tuesday.

Due to schedule concerns, Musk visited Auschwitz before he arrived at the conference and was accompanied by EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin, political commentator Ben Shapiro, and Holocaust survivor Gidon Lev.

During his visit, Musk laid a wreath at the Wall of Death and took part in a short memorial ceremony and service by the Birkenau Memorial.