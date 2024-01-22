The term "carbon neutral" first entered the environmental lexicon around the early 2000s. However, the roots of this concept can be traced back to the visionary efforts of Sue Welland, the pioneer and creator of this concept that is talked about so widely today.

Carbon neutral and the principle of businesses and individuals moving to a position of true neutrality, when it comes to the carbon they emit versus that which they reduce and offset, is straightforward but is a challenge. However, this is a challenge which, since her creation and development of the concept, has progressed incredibly, both in the UK and around the world.

As Sue Welland explains: “Public awareness about environmental issues is at an all time high. There is growing support for renewable energy as a means to combat climate change.”

In a seminal article published in The Independent in 1999, Welland shared the origins of how she pioneered the Carbon Neutral concept and movement and how her pioneering journey towards carbon neutrality has provided a blueprint for others to follow in the realms of green and renewable technology.

Sue Welland’s Story

Welland's story is one of inspiration and innovation. Originally a marketing consultant and working in the corporate world, in a time well before Carbon Neutral was a concept, idea or practical solution to any problems and global matters of interest, she founded the CarbonNeutral Company, which held the original trademark of Carbon Neutral.

Sue Welland’s CarbonNeutral Company was one of the first companies globally to enable individuals and businesses to measure their carbon emissions and then to take action. This ‘action’ was a mix of carbon reductions by more sustainable business practice, and paying for equivalent carbon emissions to be reduced through renewable projects, such as trees planting and solar installations in developing countries. Carbon emissions balanced carbon reductions - producing a Carbon Neutral status.

Initially called ‘Future Forests’, which worked with huge clients and companies such as Mazda, Sue Welland has over the course of her impressive and entrepreneurial career been laser focused on helping companies and people move towards a position of carbon neutrality and to this day it is a cause she remains committed to; be it helping landlords and commercial property owners implement solar technology or helping homeowners and tenants install solar panels on their homes to reduce domestic energy bills.

Carbon Neutral was one of Welland’s first creations in the green energy space, but she continues to work on innovative solutions to complex problems in this sector.

As Sue Welland explains: “Homes with energy efficient features and renewable energy installations can have a higher market value, as more homebuyers are looking for sustainable living options.”

Establishing the initial idea and concept of Carbon Neutral, Welland retains a clear passion for solving problems around green technologies, renewables and solutions to this day.

Creating Carbon Neutral and Implementing Solutions

Welland is no stranger when it comes to creating more than just a business. The concept of offsetting one’s carbon emissions with a view to going carbon neutral is something that was at the forefront of Welland’s mind when establishing the principles behind the Carbon Neutral movement.

As Sue Welland explains: “The mantra is: avoid, reduce, offset i.e. avoid your emissions as much as you can (take a train rather than your petrol car with just you in it); what you can’t avoid completely, reduce (insulation to avoid carbon emissions from your home); and ‘offset’ any remaining emissions i.e. pay for a certified carbon reduction elsewhere to balance your carbon emissions.”

Recognising the implications of UK and global climate change, Sue Welland and her then co-founder embarked on a mission to offset their carbon footprint. The idea was simple yet groundbreaking; for every tonne of carbon dioxide emitted, they sought to balance the scales by investing in projects that absorbed or reduced an equivalent amount of carbon.

This marked the genesis of the carbon offsetting movement, a key component of the broader carbon neutrality concept.

The year 2004 saw the term gain mainstream attention, with The Guardian featuring an article that delved into the ethical and financial aspects of becoming carbon neutral, the very concept and idea created and developed by Sue Welland and brought to the masses.

The spotlight on businesses striving for carbon neutrality to this day, underscores the importance of aligning environmental responsibility with economic success.

Fast forward to 2024, and the significance of embracing carbon neutrality has only deepened. More businesses than ever before are now assessing and truly considering their ecological impact, in large part as part of their drive to become carbon neutral, something established by Sue Welland and continuously developing to this day.

Sue Welland: Introducing Carbon Neutral To The Business World

In the business world, achieving carbon neutrality has become a mark of corporate responsibility and forward-thinking leadership, something pioneered by Welland’s CarbonNeutral Company initially.

Companies are adopting comprehensive sustainability initiatives, encompassing energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, and robust carbon offsetting programmes.

Beyond the moral imperative, the financial benefits of attracting eco-conscious consumers and investors have become apparent, making carbon neutrality a strategic imperative in the competitive market landscape and helping companies generate new jobs and keep their costs down, a key tenet of any successful business.

Sue Welland explains: “With the rising cost of traditional energy, solar installations can offer long-term savings on electricity bills, especially with the new offers coming into the market. With regards to job creation, the growth of the renewable energy sector, including solar, creates new jobs and stimulates economic growth.”

On the individual front, the call to action towards carbon neutral is equally compelling.

Carbon neutrality is no longer a niche concept reserved for environmentally conscious pioneers; it has become a goal for everyday citizens seeking to reduce their ecological footprint. From adopting renewable energy sources at home to supporting eco-friendly products and services, individuals are weaving carbon neutrality into their daily lives, contributing to a collective effort to curb climate change.

Sue Welland comments: “There was a time when ‘green’ was expensive, but it is now more commonplace and prices have come down, and new offers have come into the marketplace. Retrofit solar, for example, and you can save on electricity bills from day one.”

Welland continues “Taking action at home to combat climate change can give a sense of empowerment and personal responsibility. It demonstrates that individual actions can indeed make a difference in addressing global challenges.”

Having created and brought carbon neutral to the masses, Sue Welland’s journey to help the UK and world get closer to a cleaner, greener future continues.