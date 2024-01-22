MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Monday morning spoke at a party meeting, stressing that he is against moving up the elections or holding them in the near future.

"On the principle level, we need unity," he said. "The State of Israel needs unity, and elections are disagreements. To start, right now, 90 days of wars between Jews, of slandering, of mutual blaming - this is really not the time."

Liberman added, "Therefore, on the practical level as well, when I look at it - I do not understand how we will hold elections, on a practical level. There are 200,000 reservists in Gaza - who will travel to Khan Yunis to count their votes? How will the residents of Sderot and Kiryat Shmona vote? I also take into account that [Benny] Gantz and [Gadi] Eisenkot are in the government, and therefore there is no real feasibility for this."

"This is not the time for political moves, and it is not the time for wars between Jews," he emphasized.

However, he added, "If [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu had a drop of conscience, he would quit on his own. Any reasonable person would have done that after such a failure."