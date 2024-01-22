Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, met with the hostages’ families at the economic conference in Davos and wrote a column for the US Time magazine, in which he calls for effective action for the release of the hostages.

"There was one meeting I didn't expect to have: a heart-wrenching discussion with four remarkably brave Israeli women. It is our moral duty, as citizens, to take the necessary steps to help the hostages. They are real and innocent people, who are facing unspeakable cruelty," he wrote.

Bourla called on all his listeners and readers to take an active role in the release of the hostages and explained: "As citizens of the digital generation, we have an opportunity to raise public awareness, while calling for the release of all hostages using the hashtag #BringThemHomeNow. We must unite around those elected officials who are advocating for the return of the hostages to their homes. By participating in the democratic process – sending an email or calling senators, our representatives and the White House – we can give a voice to the hostages."

"The conditions for the return of peace and stability should be our top priority. We owe it to the hostages to hold on to the hope that ultimate peace and an end to this cycle of violence, are all within reach.

“I will end this with a question: imagine if your loved one was held captive. What would you do?" Bourla contemplated.