Family members of the hostages in Gaza burst into the Monday session of the Knesset Finance Committee in the Knesset, demanding that the Knesset members stand up.

"You will not sit down as long as they are in Gaza. There will be no state here," they shouted.

רגע הפריצה של בני המשפחות לועדת הכספים צילום: ערוץ 7

The Knesset guard was called to the committee hall, but they avoided confrontation with the hostage' families.

Chairman of the Finance Committee, MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) addressed the families, some of whom called on him to withdraw from the coalition.

"All members of the committee as well as myself, have said publicly, as well as in meetings with the Prime Minister, that the release of captives is the most important commandment in Judaism, especially since this is about saving someone from a life-threatening situation," he said.

"Resigning from the coalition will not help anything, so I will talk to the Prime Minister and tell him that this is our position. I understand your pain, I am part of you. I feel it. We will do everything we can so that the children, the siblings, the women all return home safely. I thank you for that. I am announcing a short break so that we can transfer money to the Tekuma administration for the residents of the Gaza-area communities," said Gafni.