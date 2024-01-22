Millions of refugees from countries like Iraq, Syria, and Yemen fled wars in their homelands in the past few decades and sought refuge in other countries.

So why, suddenly, when it comes to the voluntary migration of the Gazans, and polls show that they wanted to migrate even before the war to escape the clutches of Hamas, does the matter become so controversial?"

And why is the world turninng a blind eye to the fact that any and every oe of them who can possibly get the money together, is paying unscrupulous smugglers exorbitant sums to get into Egypt and help them leave for anywhere they can get to?

Ezri Tubi is the producer of Boomerang - films with a message.