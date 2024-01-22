Israeli singer and actor Idan Amedi is expected to be released Tuesday from Sheba Medical Center, to continue rehabilitation at his home in Jerusalem.

At a press conference in the hospital, Amedi will speak for the first time since he was severely injured while fighting in Gaza.

Earlier this month, Amedi, a reservist in a combat engineering unit, suffered severe injuries in an explosion at a tunnel shaft in Gaza.

Amedi was taken to the hospital by helicopter suffering from shrapnel wounds, and required surgery to remove shrapnel from his body.

Amedi was interviewed by Channel 12 News about an hour before being injured and said: "The people of Israel live, we are working hard here for everyone's safety. I love you all back home."

His first words after his injury were, "My brother, don't worry, I'll be fine. What's important is that we stay strong together."