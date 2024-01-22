Israel Police have arrested a network of individuals who sold entry permits to Palestinian Authority Arabs.

The investigation, which took approximately one year, included undercover operations in cooperation with military police and the Tax Authority, and focused on a number of individuals, among them several officers and soldiers, both active duty and retired, suspected of issuing the permits on a large scale in exchange for thousands of shekels per permit in payment.

The police investigation revealed that the central suspect, a 53-year-old resident of Sakhnin in northern Israel, dealt in the sale of entry permits in exchange for money through his son, a career soldier serving at the Sha'ar Efraim Crossing, using the excuse of entering Israel in order to engage in agricultural work near the security fence.

The investigation also revealed that the suspect operated a network of PA and Israeli brokers, whose job it was to locate PA Arabs interested in obtaining entry permits to pre-1967 Israel and collecting the payment for him.

On Monday morning, as the investigation moved from undercover to open, police officers and military police officers raided the homes of the suspects in the matter, taking 14 suspects for questioning.

Those arrested are suspected of crimes of bribery, acceptance of fraud, and brokering fraud by a public servant, as well as money laundering and extortion. Among them are a Civil Administration official, a non-commissioned officer, and a military officer.