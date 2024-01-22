A new study published by the Tel-Hai Academic College and Eshkol East Galilee showed that around half of the residents evacuated from towns on the Israel-Lebanon border are afraid to return home.

The study found that 90% of residents who remained in their homes are planning to continue living in their towns on the Israel-Lebanon border, compared to 60% of those who evacuated.

Nearly half (48%) of residents who remained in their homes following the start of the war reported post-traumatic symptoms.

In addition, according to the study, residents of northern Israel said that the factor which will contribute most significantly to their feeling of security is the implementation of Resolution 1701, which removes Hezbollah from the Israel-Lebanon border such that it cannot operate in the demilitarized zone in Lebanon, and damage to the terror infrastructure.

Among business owners and entrepreneurs, 88% reported that their income had suffered due to the war, and 50% reported severe harm to their economic situation, described as having lost at least 50% of their income.

The survey included around 2,000 respondents from all of the local councils in the Eastern Galilee. Around 48% of respondents remained in their homes, while the other 52% were evacuated from the area or evacuated independently.