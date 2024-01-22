Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said on Sunday that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are “equally bad” for the nation.

Speaking in an interview with CNN, Haley claimed the two were focusing too much on the past and not talking about “solutions of the future.” She said that she has “no drama” and “no vendettas”.

Pressed further on whether Biden and Trump are “equally bad,” she replied that they were and attacked them both over their age.

“I mean, if they were — if either one of them was good I wouldn’t be running. Yes, they are equally bad, that’s why I’m running is because I don’t think we need to have Biden or Trump. I don’t think we need to have two 80-year-olds sitting in the White House when we’ve basically got to make sure that we can handle the war situation that —that we’re in,” Haley told CNN.

“We need to know they’re at the top of their game. We need to know that they can take care of our national security and our economy. Right now, I don’t know that people feel like that with either one. So that’s why we’re giving them a choice,” she added.

The interview with Haley took place as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he was dropping out of the Republican primary and endorsing Trump, leaving Haley as the only major challenger to Trump.

Trump’s campaign welcomed DeSantis’ endorsement, calling on all Republicans “to rally behind President Trump to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and end his disastrous presidency.”

DeSantis’ decision to bow out of the race came days after his blowout loss in the Iowa caucuses last week and two days before the New Hampshire primary.