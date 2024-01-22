Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday visited the 100 Squadron of the Israel Air Force at the Hatzor Airbase, and participated in a flight over Gaza, together with the squadron's commander, Lieutenant Colonel S.

After the flight, Gallant held a conversation with the pilots, squadrons and air crew members, and met the crews on the ground who are responsible for armaments of the aircraft.

He expressed his appreciation to the air and ground teams, and emphasized the importance of coordination between the Air Force and the forces operating in the Gaza Strip in order to achieve the operational goals.

"I just got off a flight with Squadron 100, on a patrol over the Gaza Strip. I saw the forces operating in the north of the Gaza Strip, in the center of the Gaza Strip, in the south of the Gaza Strip, I witnessed a real-time attack by the Air Force in the south of Gaza City," Gallant said.

He added, “The precision, the quality of the execution, the perfect coordination with the forces, are very impressive. We are actively operating in the Khan Yunis area and the operation will continue to expand. The smoke of the tanks, of the cannons, and of the aircraft of the Air Force will continue to cover the skies of the Gaza Strip, until we achieve our goals, chief among them - the defeat of Hamas and the return of the hostages to their homes."