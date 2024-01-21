A new new poll conducted by Professor Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 News shows that if elections were held today, the National Unity party would win 37 Knesset seats, while Likud would win just 16.

Yesh Atid, third-largest in the Knesset, follows closely on Likud's heels, with 14 Knesset seats.

Of the smaller parties, Yisrael Beytenu and Sephardic-haredi Shas would win nine seats each, followed by Otzma Yehudit with eight seats, and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) with seven seats.

Religious Zionism is projected to win six seats - a rise since the previous poll - while the Arab parties, United Arab List (Ra'am) and Hadash-Ta'al, are projected to win five seats each. Left-wing Meretz would be the smallest party in the Knesset, with just four seats.

Respondents were also asked which party they would vote for if the Likud were headed by MK Nir Barkat, instead of by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In such a scenario, the Likud would win 21 Knesset seats, National Unity would lose two Knesset seats, and Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, and Religious Zionism would each lose one Knesset seat.

Respondents were also asked who they would vote for if Gadi Eisenkot were to replace Benn Gantz as chairman of the National Unity camp. In such a case, National Unity would rise to 39 Knesset seats, while Yesh Atid and Religious Zionism would lose a Knesset seat each.

When asked who they believe is most suitable for the position of prime minister, 48% of respondents named Benny Gantz, versus 30% of respondents who named Netanyahu. Eisenkot received 45% of the vote, while Netanyahu received 32%. When compared to MK Yair Lapid, chairman of Yesh Atid, Netanyahu received 41% support, while Lapid received just 36%.