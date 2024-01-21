A man and woman were killed Sunday afternoon after a truck hit them as they stood on the side of the road.

The pair, who had been traveling on Route 22 near the Bialik Junction, were attempting to fix an issue with their vehicle when they were hit by the truck.

Traffic investigators opened an investigation into the accident, and have interrogated the driver of the truck.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Ofek Akrou'i and MDA EMT Itai Mazor said, "This was a very difficult car accident, in which a man and woman who apparently had stopped on the side of the road to fix a problem with their vehicle, were hit by a truck at the scene."

"We saw the man and woman lying at a distance from the truck, unconscious, not breathing, and without a pulse, and suffering from serious injuries. We performed medical examinations but their injuries were severe and we were forced to declare their deaths at the scene."