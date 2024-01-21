Turkey continues to escalate its hostile attitude towards Israel and is now turning to the economic arena: It has decided to remove Israel from its list of destination countries for export.

Globes reported that this means that Turkey will stop encouraging, subsidizing trade and supporting businesses that work in cooperation with Israel.

The goal of the Turkish government is to make it clear to local business owners that by trading with Israel they will lose their country's economic support.

To date, despite the war and its effects on trade, Israel finished 2023 in 13th place in the table of Turkey's export targets, with goods worth about 5.42 billion dollars (about 2.1% of all exports).