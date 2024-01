The IDF on Sunday evening announced that Staff Sergeant Shay Levinson, age 19, fell in battle on October 7, the day Hamas' brutally attacked Israel.

Levinson's body is still held in Gaza.

Levinson, from Givat Avni, fought in Brigade 7's Battalion 77. He was posthumously promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant.

His family has been notified.

"The IDF shares the sorrow of the family, and will continue to support them," the IDF said in a statement.