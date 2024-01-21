The government on Sunday approved the appointment of May Golan (Likud) to the position of Minister of Social Equality.

At the meeting, Golan stated that she is entering the Ministry with an "immense sense of mission" and emphasized that all the programs and allocation of budgets she initiated as minister, to promote the status of women and for the evacuees from the south and north of the country, will continue as planned.

"As someone who grew up from the bottom [of society] and was not born with a silver spoon in her mouth, I am proud to be appointed today as the Minister for Social Equality. Over the years, entire populations have been excluded from success and prosperity and many communities are still trying to move themselves up the social ladder, out of a desire to work for the expansion of equality among all citizens of Israel," said Golan.

Golan added, "Out of an enormous sense of mission, I intend to do everything I can to be an address for all those whose voices have not been heard - for those who have to fight much harder. Whoever wants to achieve what they deserve, by merit and not by grace. It is time to speak less pretentiously about equality, but to take action to make sure that equality actually exists."

Minister Golan also referred to her latest role as Minister for the Advancement of the Status of Women and said, "In contrast to all the games of trickery that occurred in the last week, all economic plans and allocation of the budgets that I initiated and approved as Minister for the Advancement of the Status of Women on behalf of the evacuees from the south and north of the country, for girls at risk, for the development of women's communities in the various cities and more – will continue as usual. I am wholeheartedly committed to these matters. During my term, this issue will be one of the milestones of the Ministry for Social Equality."