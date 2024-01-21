Ahead of the holiday of Tu B’Shvat, typically commemorated by the consumption of dried fruits and the seven species traditional to the Land of Israel, Rabbi David Stav, Chair of the Tzohar rabbinical organization, urged the public to purchase only Israeli-grown produce.

Rabbi Stav also emphasized that people should completely avoid the purchase of fruits imported from Turkey.

“In this time of war and recognizing that the Turkish President is an outspoken supporter of Hamas’ murderous campaign and even supported attacks on Israeli interests and leaders, I would call upon all Jews, in Israel and around the world, to completely refrain from purchase of Turkish produce," he said.

Rabbi Stav added, “Particularly as we prepare for Tu B’Shvat- a day to celebrate the natural wonders of the land of Israel - we need to do everything possible to avoid supporting our enemies."

"Our local farmers need our moral and financial support more than ever and this is a critical opportunity to show our solidarity with the land and people of Israel.”