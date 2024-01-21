Towards Tu B'Shvat, a touching tree-planting day was held at the Re'im parking lot, along with the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the Nova Festival massacre on Saturday Oct. 7th. As part of a special operation for the renewal of the surrounding of Israel, the devastated area will once again turn green with hundreds of new trees in memory of the 364 victims of the tragedy.

From destruction to rebirth: the mourning families who lost their loved ones in the Nova Festival October 7th returned to the site. Together with KKL-JNF (Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund) workers, they planted new trees in memory of the 364 victims who were murdered during the event.

Among the participating families were: Ricarda Louk, the mother of Shani Louk, who was kidnapped from the festival in Re'im and murdered in Gaza. Yona Adam, the mother of Mapal Adam, who was killed in the festival in Re'im. Yoram Yehudai, the father of Ron Yehudai, who was murdered in the Nova Festival while hiding in a truck. Sharon Gratziani, the sister of Ma'or Gratziani, who was killed in the festival in Re'im.

On Saturday Oct. 7th at 6:22, sirens began to sound at the festival site. A few minutes later, the decision was made to close the festival, and police began evacuating the large crowd from the venue. Meanwhile, Hamas terrorists penetrated Israeli territory. The terrorists reached the festival site in vans and paragliding gear, firing at participants in the party with Kalashnikovs, RPG rockets, and throwing hand grenades towards them. Many participants were killed. The area was destroyed and set on fire, causing extensive damage. Now, KKL-JNF is working on its recovery and the overall recovery of the surrounding of Israel.

KKL-JNF Chairman, Ifat Ovadia Lusky, stated: "On October 7, the State of Israel experienced one of its darkest days since its establishment. The Re'im Campground, which was a vibrant place with hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, turned into a scene of a terrible massacre. The pain of the grieving families is the pain of the entire Israeli people, and we stand with them throughout the way. The history of the people of Israel is not just a history of disturbances but a history of resilience. On Tu B'Shvat, we convey a message of renewal and hope – we will rise from the dust and grow new lives in Re'im and all-around Israel. In every generation, we face challenges, and this time, too, we will recover and cultivate new lives. All KKL-JNF employees are enlisted in the national mission, and KKL-JNF will be at the forefront of reducing the pain here. Together, we will prevail."

Merav and Doron Mader, who came Sunday to plant a tree in memory of their son Shahak Yosef Mader, 26, said: "Everything is reversible. Shahak is a brother to five other siblings, a student at Ben-Gurion University studying hotel and tourism management, an outstanding student, and a fighter in the Nahal Brigade. Today, we came to plant a tree in his memory, hoping to see the tree, strong and flourishing, take root in the ground. Twelve years ago, we adopted two children of Doron's sister, and since then, we are a close family, and everything connects."

Nurit Shalom, whose son Ram was murdered in the Nova Festival, said: "My beloved son Ram was murdered in the festival on October 7, a child who loved life, loved every person, and was cheerful. We returned from the United States two days before the festival, and he told me that he had been to a festival called Nova in the United States and that there is a similar one in Israel, and he is going there, but he did not return. Today I came to the planting ceremony, to plant a eucalyptus seedling in his memory through KKL - JNF, which conducted a moving tribute to tears. Thank you to KKL - JNF for the amazing initiative and tribute; I have no words to thank them."