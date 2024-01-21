The rabbi of Ashdod's Vizhnitz hasidic community was violently attacked just minutes before the start of Shabbat late on Friday afternoon.

An eyewitness said, "The attacker saw the rabbi from up close, began running crazily towards him, knocked off his shtreimel, and began attacking him."

"By great miracle, the attacker slipped in the middle of his saga of attacks and with that the assault - which could have ended in murder, since the rabbi is nearing 80 - drew to a close."

According to the attacker, his bag disappeared in a local mikveh (ritual bath), and according to him, Vizhnitz hasidim were the ones who stole it.

On Saturday night, Vizhnitz hasidim filed a complaint against the attacker with a local police station, but the police have noted that the complaints regarding the attack are mutual, and that the investigation is ongoing.

"These are mutual complaints regarding the attack," a statement read. "The suspect apparently was interrogated and released under a distancing order. The investigation is ongoing, and aims to uncover the truth and investigate all of those involved."