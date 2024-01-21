Reports out of Lebanon on Sunday stated that a vehicle was struck in the area of Bint Jbeil in the south of the country.

Reuters reported that at least two individuals were killed and several others were injured in the strike.

Hezbollah-affiliated TV channel al-Manar reported that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle next to a Lebanese Army checkpoint in the town of Kafra in the south.

In addition, the channel reported an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese village of Talloussa, this comes a short time after Hezbollah took responsibility for an anti-tank missile launch toward Biranit in the upper Galilee.