Sky News published an Arabic report this morning estimating that since the beginning of the attacks against the Houthis, 75 terrorists have been killed, including Iranian and Hezbollah officials.

Britain and the United States of America announced the formation of a coalition against the Houthi threat in yemen, which has impacted global economies by blocking the main naval shipping route in the Red Sea.

Over the last few weeks, the countries have attacked several targets, and gained support from other countries such as Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and Holland.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that the United States of America is preparing for an ongoing conflict against the Houthis.

An American official commented that the strategy is to erode the military capabilities of the Houthis sufficiently to reduce their ability to impede naval traffic.

“We are clear-eyed about who the Houthis are, and their worldview,” a senior U.S. official said of the group. “So we’re not sure that they’re going to stop immediately, but we are certainly trying to degrade and destroy their capabilities.”

He also stated that the Houthis appear to be taking aid and direction from Iran.

Other officials in the United States of America said that they do not believe the operation will last several years like those in Iraq or Afghanistan, but admitted that right now, there is no end date or estimation of when the operation will end.

“We’re not trying to defeat the Houthis. There’s no appetite for invading Yemen,” a diplomat close to the issues said. “The appetite is to degrade their ability to launch these kinds of attacks going forward, and that involves hitting the infrastructure that enables these kinds of attacks, and targeting their higher-level capabilities.”