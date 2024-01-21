Israel's war against Hamas, dubbed Swords of Iron, entered its 16th week on Saturday. The war began on October 7th, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, when Hamas launched an assault by land sea, and air, massacring over 1,200 and taking 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage. As the war continues, IDF forces continue to advance through southern and central Gaza as terrorists continue launching rockets at the Jewish state from Lebanon and Gaza.

Live Updates:

Saturday, 11:19 p.m.: Earlier on Saturday, a launch was identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Har Dov, northern Israel, the IDF reported. The launch fell in an open area.

In addition, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure and a launch post in the areas of al-Adisa and Houla in southern Lebanon earlier today.

The IDF stressed, "Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend its borders from any threat."

Saturday, 6:00 p.m.: Over the course of Shabbat morning, sirens sounded twice in northern Israel, warning once of incoming missiles, and the second time of a hostile aircraft infiltration.

Early on Saturday afternoon, the IDF reported: "Following the sirens sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in northern Israel on Saturday morning, an interceptor was launched following a false identification."

"Additionally, on Saturday morning, two launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory were identified. In response, the IDF struck the source of the fire. No injuries were reported.

"A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck terrorist infrastructure, an observation post, and a launch post belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Al-Adisa in southern Lebanon.

"Furthermore, overnight, IDF tanks fired in order to remove a threat in the area of Har Dov."