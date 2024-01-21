Israeli forces have killed 20% to 30% of Hamas’s fighters, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing US intelligence estimates.

The report furthermore states that the US estimate found that the terror organization still has enough munitions to continue striking Israel and Israeli forces in Gaza for months and that the group is attempting to reestablish its police force in parts of Gaza City.

According to the report the US estimated that Hamas had between 25,000 and 30,000 terrorists before the war in addition to thousands of police and other forces.

The report says that Israel estimates that it killed approximately 9,000 terrorists in Gaza since the war began along with more than 1,000 during the October 7th attack, amounting to about 30% of the group’s total fighting force.

Where the two countries' estimates differentiate however is the number of terrorists who were wounded and would not return to the battlefield. The report cites a senior Israeli official in stating that 16,000 Hamas fighters had been wounded, about half of which would not return to the battlefield. However, the US estimates that between 10,500 and 11,700 militants have been wounded and that many of those could eventually return to the battlefield.

In any case, the estimates fall far from Israel's goal to eliminate the terror organization once and for all. Citing Israeli officials and Gaza residents, the report notes that, Hamas is attempting to reassert its authority in the northern Gaza Strip by putting small groups of police and emergency services to patrol the streets.

A spokeswoman for the US’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the report. The Israeli military restated its own estimated death toll for Hamas and declined to elaborate. Hamas didn’t respond to a request by the Wall Street Journal for comment.