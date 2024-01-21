A number of senior officials have requested to create a new equation on the Lebanon border with a unilateral declaration of a ceasefire by Israel, along with an unusual operation should it be broken.

Yediot Ahronot reports that the officers are calling for the IDF to announce that Israel will hold fire for 48 hours, and at the same time clarify that any violation of the ceasefire, particularly with regard to a civilian target, will bring about an attack that will destroy southern Lebanon.

The report also stated that one of the officials explained that the current equation, in which Hezbollah allows itself to fire freely at houses in northern Israel, is dangerous and must be changed.

According to the officials, the responses by the Northern Command have been limited by the General Staff and political officials attempting to prevent environmental damage in Lebanon, as opposed to the situation in Gaza.

They claim that there is a need for a scaled response in coordination with the Americans, so as not to be seen as the ones attempting to start a war, but rather to create legitimacy for an attack that will eventually lead to security for the towns of the north.