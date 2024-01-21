The issues of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza and the campus antisemitism, which has soared since the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7, were featured in the season premiere of the TV series “Law & Order” which aired this past Thursday.

Israeli actress Odelya Halevi appears in “Law & Order”, playing the role of Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun.

The storyline of the episode, titled “Freedom of Expression”, dealt with the murder of the president of a university, a Jewish man who gave complete freedom of expression to Palestinian Arab students, but in the last months had limited their freedom of expression and was ultimately murdered by one of the students.

The episode discussed the antisemitism on university campuses in the United States, referenced the conduct of senior members of the academy, such as the President of Harvard who caused an uproar over her refusal to condemn calls for genocide on campus, and raised awareness about the Israeli hostages in Gaza. The episode begins by showing pictures of the hostages which were defaced on the university campus.