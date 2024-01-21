Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, responded on Saturday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement in which he made clear that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu’s statement was published following a report in CNN which said that Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden in a Friday phone conversation that he is not ruling out the creation of a Palestinian state.

"What is required of the US is to recognize the state of Palestine, and not just talk about the two-state solution. This is the right time to do so," said Abu Rudeineh, adding, "The occupation government does not care about peace and stability, and still refuses to acknowledge the fact that peace will not be achieved without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital within the 1967 borders."

Abbas’ spokesman further stated that "the decisions of the Security Council, the decisions of the General Assembly and the international consensus led the State of Palestine to become an observer member of the United Nations and to raise the flag of the State of Palestine alongside the countries of the world that recognized it."

He stressed that "as time passes, the Palestinian people will never give up their legitimate rights, Jerusalem and its holy places, and the establishment of their independent Palestinian state."