US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Saturday night that pro-Iranian militias attacked the al-Assad Airbase in Iraq, which hosts US troops.

“At approximately 6:30 p.m. (Baghdad time) time Jan. 20, multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in Western Iraq targeting al-Assad Airbase. Most of the missiles were intercepted by the base’s air defense systems while others impacted on the base,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted to X.

“Damage assessments are ongoing. A number of US personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. At least one Iraqi service member was wounded,” it added.

The US confirmation of the attack came after the Saudi Al-Hadath television channel reported earlier that the base was attacked with more than 20 missiles, and after the pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the shooting.

In recent months there have been dozens of attacks on bases in Iraq and Syria which host US troops.

The US military has retaliated several times by striking Iranian-linked sites in both Iraq and Syria.