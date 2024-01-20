Israeli singer Idan Raichel published an Instagram post, discussing the Gaza residents who do not stand up against the murderous terror organizations.

"The Gaza Palestinians are not rising up against the Hamas terror organization," Raichel wrote. "The could have been brave - and entered all of the tunnels, tonight, and rise up against Hamas," Raichel pointed out, adding that they could "fight them, even at a heavy price for thousands of them - and bring back all of the hostages, kick out the Hamas terror organization, and start rebuilding their lives."

"They don't do that - and so we should treat most of them as involved," he concluded.

Last month, Raichel called to declare the Red Cross a persona non grata in Israel.

"Right, left, and center, can we all agree publicly that the International Red Cross is now persona non grata in Israel, until the last hostage is returned?" Raichel asked on Instagram.

"So it does not seem that the Red Cross is doing anything for Israel, or for the hostages in Gaza. They are victims of war crimes, and the Red Cross is even so impertinent as to criticize us for the conditions in which we are holding terrorist prisoners. The Red Cross is red with embarrassment," he concluded.