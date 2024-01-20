The organization Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East has called for the Canadian government to take immediate action to prevent Canadian citizens from enlisting in the IDF, and to investigate Canadian citizens who have served in the IDF.

In a letter to the Canadian Minister of Justice, Arif Virani, the organization claims that the IDF has blatantly violated international law in its operations in Gaza, as well as in previous years, and that the issue today is currently being investigated by the Hague.

According to the organization, it is extremely disturbing that Canadian citizens travel to Israel to serve in the IDF, and that there are reports in the media of lone soldiers who volunteered to serve in the IDF, and for that reason, they are suspected of involvement in crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The organization also emphasized that Canada has a responsibility, under international law, to investigate war crimes and bring the suspects to justice.

The letter includes a number of demands of the Minister, including the publication of an official warning against enlisting in or serving in the IDF, which could render Canadian citizens criminally responsible for war crimes, and to lead an investigation of Canadian citizens for committing war crimes.

Additionally, the organization demanded that border services conduct detailed interrogations of Canadian citizens returning from IDF service, and to share the findings with the Hague, and to investigate nonprofits that benefit lone soldiers.