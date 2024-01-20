Shlomo Filber, the owner of the research and strategy company Direct Polls, praised IDF General Yehuda Fox for his operations against terror in Judea and Samaria, and called for him to be appointed as the next Police Commissioner.

“He has proved that with a few hundred soldiers, and just 40 hours, he can search the entirety of the large and hostile city of Tulkarm and confiscate arms and ammunition which the police did not manage to take from organized crime groups in nearby Arab towns over the course of the past year.”

“This is besides several other brigade-level operations over the past months. It seems that all you need to do to succeed is work,” Filber wrote on X, alongside a video of operations in Judea and Samaria.

Right-wing activitist Meir Ettinger, who has in the past been placed under administrative detention, responded: “He has proved that it is possible, within a year-and-a-half, to turn Tulkarm from the calmest city in Judea and Samaria to a place where searching for a single individual in a refugee camp turns up 400 IEDs.”