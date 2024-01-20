A 16-year-old boy was shot dead Saturday evening on Menachem Begin Street in Tel Aviv.

The incident has been deemed criminal in nature.

Initial investigations by police show that the suspects arrived at the building where the teen lived, went up to the apartment, and shot at him. One suspect was arrested.

Initial reports say that the arrested individual is a soldier who came home after fighting in southern Israel.

Yuval Shiovitz, a senior Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic, said, "When we arrived at the scene, we joined police forces which were at the scene. They led us to the man, who was lying unconscious and suffering a penetrative wound to his body. We immediately began performing CPR, but at the end we were forced to declare his death at the scene."

A police statement read, "Police forces arriving at the scene arrested a suspect who apparently fired towards the victim, who was injured inside the apartment. MDA teams which provided medical aid to the victim declared his death at the scene."

"At this stage the police closed off the scene and are collecting evidence and proofs. The incident is criminal."