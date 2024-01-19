US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday, the White House announced.

During the phone call, which lasted about 40 minutes and which officials in Israel described as positive, the two discussed the latest developments in Israel and Gaza.

While the two leaders had spoken frequently at the start of the war against Hamas, Friday’s conversation was the first time in 28 days they had spoken.

Their most recent conversation was on December 23. Axios’ Barak Ravid later reported that the conversation was a difficult one due to Israel's decision to withhold part of the tax revenue it collects for the Palestinian Authority.

Friday’s conversation comes amid growing frustration on the part of the Biden administration over Netanyahu’s approach on Gaza the day after the war.

On Wednesday, NBC News reported that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork with other Israeli leaders in anticipation of a post-Netanyahu government.

