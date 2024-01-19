The Tel Aviv Cinematheque is expected to hold a meeting of the Forum of Bereaved Israeli and Palestinian Families tomorrow.

The event will include a screening of the movie One Day After Peace, which shows an Israeli woman's journey to compare South Africa's apartheid era with Israel, and a panel discussion on the subject of releasing terrorists in exchange for hostages.

Shai Glock, director of the non-profit B’Tsalmo, claimed that the theater is supported by the Ministry of Culture with an annual budget of approximately three million shekels and for that reason wrote an urgent letter to Culture Minister Miki Zohar to have the event canceled.

“The state of Israel is fighting a war for its life. Every part of it is under attack by people who hate us, who want only to destroy a comma burn, rape, and destroy everything human-looking. We are talking about barbaric hatred that is incomprehensible, inhuman, immoral, and illegal in any way. I am glad that most of the state has gathered together against this evil.”

“The academia has dismissed hundreds of supporters of terror, the world of culture has fired numerous actors, the police arrest every inciter and prevent inciting demonstrations.”

“Only one Ministry continues the misconception. In contrast to what has been said we are not talking about prisoners, but rather terrorists with blood on their hands who murdered women, children, and the elderly. Holding such an event, which compares the bereaved Israeli to the bereaved relatives of Hamas terrorists is insane and sickening. I call for the minister of culture to announce that it will not fund any such anti-Israeli event that damages the state of Israel, IDF soldiers, and bereaved families.”

The Minister's office replied: “The Tel Aviv Cinematheque did not plan the event, and is only renting the space to the producers of the event. The ministry has no financial participation in the event. The ministry, and Minister, object in every way to the nature of the event.”